Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 148,429,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,479,588,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,862,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,039,980,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812,530 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,531,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,215,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301,054 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,609,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after purchasing an additional 815,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $46.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $193.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

