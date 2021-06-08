West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST opened at $333.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.82. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.72 and a 1 year high of $349.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.