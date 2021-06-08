Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WNEB. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

