Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GreenSky were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 7,025,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in GreenSky by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 6,953,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GreenSky by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 242,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,161,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,268,000 after buying an additional 1,467,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GreenSky by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,365,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after buying an additional 848,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

GSKY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSKY opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.06. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.31 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

