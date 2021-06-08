William A. Richardson Sells 6,055 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 6,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $311,590.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 446,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,995,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ AMRK traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,012. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $57.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.83.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $5.96. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

