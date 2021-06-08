Wizz Air’s (WZZAF) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WZZAF. HSBC lowered Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners downgraded Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WZZAF remained flat at $$64.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.64.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

