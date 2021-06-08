Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) Market Cap Hits $288,388.63

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for $4.40 or 0.00013302 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $288,388.63 and $56.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00066018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00265483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00233763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.29 or 0.01241607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,118.43 or 1.00222783 BTC.

About Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.