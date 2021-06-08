Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $257.80 or 0.00780164 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $495,240.92 and $1,810.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00066018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.73 or 0.00265483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00233763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.29 or 0.01241607 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,118.43 or 1.00222783 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.