Wrapped NXM (WNXM) One Day Volume Tops $21.65 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for $72.56 or 0.00221067 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $121.69 million and $21.65 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

