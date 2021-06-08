X-CASH Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $11.04 million and $82,902.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024521 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,944,038,634 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

