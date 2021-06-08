Xend Finance Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and $1.54 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00065998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.00266151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00233888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $410.68 or 0.01242635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,041.80 or 0.99976919 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

