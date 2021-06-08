Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Holdings Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,601 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.9% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 130.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 102.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 87,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of XHR opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $1,379,205. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

