Ycash Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 7th. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $51,246.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00406369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00257270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00156063 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004444 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,218,794 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.