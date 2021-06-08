Ycg LLC Boosts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ycg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 48.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,740. Ferrari has a one year low of $164.23 and a one year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.49. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

