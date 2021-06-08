Ycg LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ycg LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 2.3% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 99,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. First National Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 129,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,257,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,458,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 288,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,790,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.11. 162,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,199. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $148.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

