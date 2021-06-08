Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) and Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Critical Contrast

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) and Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get Yellow alerts:

Yellow has a beta of 3.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knight-Swift Transportation has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yellow and Knight-Swift Transportation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yellow 0 1 1 0 2.50 Knight-Swift Transportation 1 9 11 0 2.48

Yellow presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.11%. Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus target price of $50.64, suggesting a potential upside of 8.22%. Given Yellow’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Yellow is more favorable than Knight-Swift Transportation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yellow and Knight-Swift Transportation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yellow $4.51 billion 0.07 -$53.50 million ($2.02) -3.17 Knight-Swift Transportation $4.67 billion 1.66 $410.00 million $2.73 17.14

Knight-Swift Transportation has higher revenue and earnings than Yellow. Yellow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knight-Swift Transportation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of Yellow shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Yellow shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yellow and Knight-Swift Transportation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yellow -2.65% N/A -5.64% Knight-Swift Transportation 9.94% 9.02% 6.27%

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats Yellow on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yellow

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. It primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions. The company provides various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; next-day ground services; customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions. It also offers specialized services, such as guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, exhibit, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment services. In addition, the company provides consolidation and distribution, reverse logistics, and residential white glove services. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of approximately 13,500 tractors comprising 10,400 owned and 3,100 leased tractors; and 41,900 trailers consisting of 29,600 owned and 12,300 leased trailers. The company was formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc. and changed its name to Yellow Corporation in February 2021. Yellow Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials. The company also provides logistics and intermodal services, such as brokerage, intermodal, and certain logistics; freight management; and non-trucking services. In addition, it offers various support services, including repair and maintenance shop services, warranty, insurance, and equipment leasing; and trailer parts manufacturing and warehousing services, as well as engages in the driving academy activities. The company operates a total of 18,448 tractors, which comprises 16,379 company tractors and 2,069 independent contractor tractors, as well as 57,722 trailers; and 577 tractors and 10,604 intermodal containers. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer products, paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.