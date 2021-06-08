Zacks: Analysts Anticipate McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.33. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow McAfee.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCFE. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth about $109,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth about $157,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MCFE opened at $27.92 on Friday. McAfee has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $28.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

