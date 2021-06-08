Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to Post $1.92 EPS

Brokerages predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $1.98. Motorola Solutions posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year earnings of $8.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $8.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $10.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Motorola Solutions.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,413. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.76. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $211.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorola Solutions (MSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.