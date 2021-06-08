Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce $5.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.22 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $21.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.59 billion to $22.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,064,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,252,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

