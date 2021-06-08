Zacks: Analysts Expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $278.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report $278.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $274.20 million and the highest is $285.30 million. Alkermes posted sales of $247.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALKS shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

ALKS stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,094. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $3,285,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 510,647 shares of company stock worth $11,028,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the fourth quarter worth about $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,364 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 59.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 43.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,991,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 64.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,133,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,845,000 after acquiring an additional 838,832 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.