Zacks: Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.69. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,892. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.
Glacier Bancorp Company Profile
Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
