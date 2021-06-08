Zacks: Analysts Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.69. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,892. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

