Zacks: Analysts Expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. MSA Safety also posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,279.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,333 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MSA Safety during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.06. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,167. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65 and a beta of 0.91. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

