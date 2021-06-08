Zacks: Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. NextGen Healthcare also reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN opened at $17.29 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.27, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,102 shares of company stock worth $730,243. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

