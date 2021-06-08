Zacks: Analysts Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Prologis reported sales of $944.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

PLD stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $123.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 24,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

