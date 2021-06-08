Zacks: Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will announce sales of $460.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $445.60 million and the highest is $479.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group posted sales of $511.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HAIN has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.