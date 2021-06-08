Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Post $1.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.46. EastGroup Properties posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EastGroup Properties.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after buying an additional 65,906 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after buying an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after buying an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,076,000 after buying an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after buying an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,606. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $113.47 and a one year high of $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

