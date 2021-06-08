Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.33. 10,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.