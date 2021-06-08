Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($7.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 99.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.00) by $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMMB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $74,019,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $202,000.

CMMB traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 392,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,491. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $213.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.84. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $168.80.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

