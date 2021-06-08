Zacks: Brokerages Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. ContextLogic’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WISH shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 180,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,926,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,137,723 shares of company stock worth $13,239,992.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,163,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth about $947,580,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 5.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,743,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,543,000 after buying an additional 368,641 shares during the period. Finally, Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after buying an additional 2,729,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

WISH opened at $7.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

