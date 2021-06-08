Zacks: Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Post Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.56. Extra Space Storage posted earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

NYSE EXR traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $88.88 and a 52-week high of $157.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 116.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 395,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after buying an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 48.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

