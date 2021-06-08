Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.96 Million

Brokerages expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post sales of $59.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $175.10 million and the lowest is $280,000.00. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $512.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $796.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $520.17 million, with estimates ranging from $286.50 million to $789.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61).

Several research firms have recently commented on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Humanigen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN traded up $2.10 on Monday, reaching $20.68. 1,877,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,343. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Humanigen has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of -2.39.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $1,909,600.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,232,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 405,979 shares of company stock worth $7,143,438. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 45.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Think Investments LP raised its position in Humanigen by 22.4% in the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 1,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $6,498,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter worth $19,100,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humanigen (HGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.