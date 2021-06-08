Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a provider of positive and entertaining video content through its subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC. The Company will make its video content available to consumers globally through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Inc. is based in Cos Cob, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Shares of CSSE opened at $32.74 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.36.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $57,457.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,129 shares of company stock worth $147,444. 63.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $13,670,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $12,260,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

