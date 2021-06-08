Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) to Hold

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ SIC opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The company has a market capitalization of $282.71 million, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 2.58.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIC. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

