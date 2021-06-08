Zacks Investment Research Lowers Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) to Hold

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Continental Resources has a premier position in the Bakken area. The shale play, which is ranked among the country’s largest onshore oilfields, produces a premium quality of crude. Moreover, its operations in the SCOOP and STACK plays of Oklahoma generate huge profits for the company. Also, from 2019 levels, it expects oil equivalent production to see a CAGR 8-10% rise till 2023. This will likely help the company generate an average annual free cash flow of $3.5-$4 billion over the five years. However, escalating production expenses can affect the company’s profit levels in 2021. Moreover, its balance sheet has significant debt exposure with $4,971.1 million in long-term debt and only $96.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, restricting the explorer’s financial flexibility. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLR. Truist raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.88.

NYSE CLR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.97. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 3.31.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

