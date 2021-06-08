Zacks Investment Research Lowers Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) to Hold

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

USAP opened at $11.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.58. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.82.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.89 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 14.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 483,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 20,663 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 478,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 193,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 189,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.