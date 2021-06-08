Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €105.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €101.78 ($119.74).

Shares of Zalando stock opened at €97.84 ($115.11) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €87.35. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

