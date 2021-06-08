Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,004,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZIX were worth $15,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ZIX by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ZIX by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ZIX by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,488,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 278,353 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ZIXI. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

In other news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZIXI stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.27. Zix Co. has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.43 million, a P/E ratio of -22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

