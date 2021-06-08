Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) CEO Steven Lo Sells 13,158 Shares

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) CEO Steven Lo sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $10,657.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,592 shares in the company, valued at $296,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZSAN opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92. Zosano Pharma Co. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.80.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zosano Pharma Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Zosano Pharma from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Zosano Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 10.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

