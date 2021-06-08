Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Get Zuora alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zuora presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.58.

Shares of ZUO opened at $14.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62. Zuora has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $245,352.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $541,151.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 19.2% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its position in Zuora by 7.7% during the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,115,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 223,415 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth $1,732,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zuora (ZUO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.