ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $2.70 million worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00065555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00256628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.21 or 0.00228525 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $387.48 or 0.01193161 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,421.26 or 0.99833418 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.