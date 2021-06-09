-$0.03 EPS Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Analysts expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) to report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.03). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.55 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

In other news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,116,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,169,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,978,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEMrush during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $18.29 on Friday. SEMrush has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $21.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

