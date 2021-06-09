$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover GCM Grosvenor.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ GCMG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,000. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.