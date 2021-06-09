-$0.12 EPS Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.14). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUMO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth about $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after buying an additional 2,773,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after buying an additional 846,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after buying an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. 3,013,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,341. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -13.68. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.76.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

