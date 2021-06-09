-$0.17 EPS Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otonomy.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 191,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Otonomy has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 56.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otonomy (OTIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.