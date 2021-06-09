$0.17 EPS Expected for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUPN traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $30.61. 411,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,328. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.