$0.33 EPS Expected for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $42,180.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $156,656.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $534,110 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 79.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 49,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,770 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 12.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.57 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

