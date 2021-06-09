$0.40 EPS Expected for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. SLM posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,485,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.50. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SLM by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SLM by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 943,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 75,961 shares in the last quarter.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

