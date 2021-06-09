$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.54. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $103,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,545.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,656 shares of company stock worth $1,776,162 in the last three months. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 961.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after buying an additional 8,932,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,739,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,745,000 after buying an additional 806,340 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,698,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $8,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 967,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,254. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Associated Banc has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated Banc (ASB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.