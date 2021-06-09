$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.43. Enbridge reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,015,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

