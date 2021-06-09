$0.54 EPS Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $6.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.21.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $99.11. The stock had a trading volume of 18,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,380. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $70,506,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after purchasing an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

